Anushka Sharma To Tie The Knot With 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' Director Prakash Kovelamudi?

Speculations are rife that South Indian actor Anushka Shetty is all set to tie the knot! While sources claim that she is to marry an Indian Cricketer, fresh new reports suggest otherwise. The actress who was previously linked to her Baahubali co-star Prabhas will reportedly get married to Judgmentall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi by the end of the year.

However, there is no confirmation as neither Anushka nor Prakash has officially commented on the reports. Prakash was married to popular Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently confirmed that they got separated two years ago.

However, when reports claimed that Anushka Shetty will be tying the knot with a cricketer, the Baahubali actor in an interview had rubbished the rumours. Pegging them as 'stupid and baseless', Anushka claimed that fake news reports as such make her 'upset'.

Meanwhile, Anushka will next be seen in Nishabdham alongside R. Madhavan. The film also features Anjali, Subbaraju, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. The film is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and is titled Silence in English. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham/Silence is being produced by Cosmos Entertainment, Kiran Studios, and People Media Factory. The actor duo of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan will be coming together for the second time in the film after their last hit Rendu.

The first teaser of the film was released on Anushka Shetty’s birthday and garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. Filled with curiosity, fans are desperately waiting for the much-anticipated movie to release. The film will hit cinemas sometime next year.

