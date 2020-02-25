Anushka Shetty To Tie The Knot With An Indian Cricketer? Actress Breaks Silence; Read Here

Reports of South Indian actor Anushka Shetty's wedding have been doing rounds for a while now. Speculations are rife that the thespian will tie the knot with an Indian Cricketer hailing from North India who is a Ranji regular. Reports claimed that despite her lined-up projects, Anushka is busy preparing to be hitched to her unnamed fiancé. The rumour made several fans curious to know the story behind how the couple in question met. However, it seems like these statements were just 'loose talk' and nothing of the sort was going on.

Anushka Shetty breaks silence

Responding to these rumours, the Baahubali star rubbished all reports of her tying the knot. Pegging them as 'stupid and baseless', Shetty in an interview claimed that fake news reports as such make her 'upset'. Before this, media reports claimed that the actress was seeing her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. However, the duo constantly denied the reports.

Meanwhile, Shetty will next be seen in Nishabdham alongside R. Madhavan. The film also features Anjali, Subbaraju, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. The film is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and is titled 'Silence' in English. Directed by Hemant Madhukar. Nishabdham/Silence is being produced by Cosmos Entertainment, Kiran Studios, and People Media Factory. The actor duo of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan will be coming together for the second time in the film after their film Rendu.

The first teaser of the film was released on Anushka Shetty’s birthday and garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. Filled with curiosity, fans are desperately waiting for the most anticipated movie to release. The film will hit cinemas next year.

