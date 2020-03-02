Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' Clocks 2 Years; Actor Says 'It Helped Me Push The Envelope'

Ever since Anushka Sharma has dipped her toes in Bollywood, the actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Anushka has done a slew of movies playing versatile roles in every film. From PK to NH10 and Pari to Sanju, Anushka Sharma’s movies hit the bullseye at the Box Office. Her horror movie Pari completes two years today, March 1. Reminiscing her shoot days, Sharma has shared a big grateful note on her social media handle.

Anushka Sharma's film Pari movie clocks 2 years today

Anushka Sharma's Pari movie received heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. The actor played a never-before-seen avatar the shook her fans. Pari movie completes two years today, and Anushka Sharma has a big note for her fans. She took to her Instagram and shared a slew of her pictures from the sets of Pari. The Zero actor also shared some horrifying and spooky stills of herself from the film. In the caption, she wrote, 'Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique. It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope'. Take a look at her entire post here:

According to reports, Anushka Sharma will reportedly work with Yash Raj Films for her next titled Paani, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Aditya Chopra will be producing the movie and it will be helmed by Shekhar Kapur. The movie was announced at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival and a poster of the same was unveiled on social media. However, there are no more updates regarding the same.

@shekharkapur Suppperrr likeed "Paani" poster!!!! Thirst is growing more than the hunger mow... pic.twitter.com/Y43nuVUT — Jai Atre (@Jai_Atre) July 14, 2012

(Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram)

