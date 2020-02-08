Anushka Shetty And Madhavan's 'Silence' Finally Gets A Release Date

Nishabdham is an upcoming thriller movie that features a strong star cast of R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. The movie also features Anjali, Subbaraju, and Shalini Pandey in key roles. The film is expected to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and is titled 'Silence' in English. The makers recently announced the release date of the movie.

Earlier it was announced that the film will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020, but the film was not released on that day. Now it is officially announced that the film will have its worldwide release on April 2, 2020. The makers of the film made the official announcement on Twitter as well as Instagram on the movie’s official pages.

The shoot for Nishabdham began in May 2019. The poster look of the movie was released on July 7, 2019, the day that marked the completion of Anushka Shetty’s glorious 14 years in the industry. The film is being directed by Hemant Madhukar. Nishabdham/Silence is being produced by Cosmos Entertainment, Kiran Studios, and People Media Factory. The actor duo of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan will be coming together for the second time in the film after their film Rendu.

The different character looks of Anushka, Madhavan and Anjali were unveiled earlier and were well-received by the audiences and fans of both the superstars. The teaser was released on Anushka’s birthday. Popular actor Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Species fame will also be seen as a Seattle PD cop in the movie. The makers have increased the excitement level of the movie among fans with the release date announcement.

