Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham Will Feature Her In A Lead Role After A Gap Of 2 Years

Anushka Shetty is now going to be seen playing the role of an artist with speech impairment in Nishabdham after giving a terrific performance in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She is currently on her feet with the film’s promotions because of its soon approaching release date. Reportedly, the film is supposed to hit the big screens on January 31 and the fans will surely be excited to watch the stunning actor in theatres again soon. The makers of the film released a set of posters and a teaser last month which has certainly grabbed some eyeballs because of its out-of-the-box portrayal. Read more to know about Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film, Nishabdam.

Just like we supported our King for Saaho now it's time to support our Queen - Lady Superstar #AnushkaShetty is returning to screen after 2 years - #Nishabdham is releasing on 31st January 2020 in 4 languages Telugu,Tamil,Hindi,Malayalam😍👌



Let's get all the positive energy up! pic.twitter.com/q8qLICd2eC — TeamPranushkaOfficial™ (@TPranushka) December 2, 2019

Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan

Anushka will be paired along with R Madhavan who is playing the role of a blind man in Nishabdham which also stars the Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey, Michale Madsen, Anjali, and Subbaraju. The audience will surely be excited to see Anushka in a full-length feature again, which has not been done by the actor in the past two years. The movie is going to be led by filmmaker Hemant Madhukar and is being co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production house.

She is called Lady Superstar for a reason. Even if she was there at the very end,she made her powerful presence felt. No one could have done justice to the charismatic Rani Lakshmi Bai the way she did in this one special appearance.#AnushkaShetty #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/aHWID3Vaju — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢 | ♠️ (@OnlyBlackSheep) November 24, 2019

