Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham Will Feature Her In A Lead Role After A Gap Of 2 Years

Others

Anushka Shetty will be playing a pivotal role alongside R Madhavan in the film, Nishabdam. Read more to know about the actor's upcoming film, Nishabdham.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
anushka shetty

Anushka Shetty is now going to be seen playing the role of an artist with speech impairment in Nishabdham after giving a terrific performance in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She is currently on her feet with the film’s promotions because of its soon approaching release date. Reportedly, the film is supposed to hit the big screens on January 31 and the fans will surely be excited to watch the stunning actor in theatres again soon. The makers of the film released a set of posters and a teaser last month which has certainly grabbed some eyeballs because of its out-of-the-box portrayal. Read more to know about Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film, Nishabdam.

Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan

Anushka will be paired along with R Madhavan who is playing the role of a blind man in Nishabdham which also stars the Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey, Michale Madsen, Anjali, and Subbaraju. The audience will surely be excited to see Anushka in a full-length feature again, which has not been done by the actor in the past two years. The movie is going to be led by filmmaker Hemant Madhukar and is being co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production house. 

Published:
