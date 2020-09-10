Are Bethan And Beau Still Together? Know All About Their Relationship Post Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Bethan Karshaw and Beau Brennan entered season 20 as a couple. The two went through several highs and lows. Geordie Shore season 20 witnessed a row of conflicts between the couple. Pictures of the couple surfaced online after they were spotted vacationing at Antalya, Turkey. However, recent reports in The Sun suggest that the two have parted ways.

Are Bethan and Beau still together?

According to a report in The Sun, the two have deleted all vacation pictures as well as pictures of each other from their Instagram account. Bethan and Beau's relationship was one of the main high points of the show as Bethan had an interest in the hunky, tattooed Beau since her entry into the 2019 edition. She was keen about the relationship. However, Beau was seen kissing Abbie Holborn and Tahlia Chung in the season which escalated the rift between Bethan Karshaw and Beau Brennan.

Is Bethan and Beau still together 2020?

However, after a series of mistakes by Beau, Bethan walked out of the show in November 2019, further making it clear that she does not wish to stay with Beau. She cut ties with him through social media as well, which further ruined any hope for revisiting their relationship. The two have not posted anything together or so, as per reports in The Sun.

All about Geordie Shore season 21

The British version of Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, is all set to return with its 21st edition on MTV. The show is about several housemates. Their rendezvous along the serene settings of the Ocean Business Park garners attention from several viewers for the shows extreme drama and fun. Fans will witness the 21st edition with old additions as well. The show will follow a new format in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

However, this year the show will not be recorded and shown like its normal format. All the cast members will be shown going down the memory lane. The cast will talk about past experiences and share their takes on the incidents that happened in the past. Every episode will have a separate cast member talk about his experiences on the show, as per a report in Telly Mix UK.

So far the makers have confirmed the cast that is Charlotte Crosby, Marnie Simpson, Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei. Other cast members include Aaron Chalmers, Gaz Beadle, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Abbie Holborn and James Tindale. The show will air on Tuesday, September 22 at 10 pm on the MTV network channel as per the local time or UK.

Promo Image Credits: Bethan and Beau Instagram

