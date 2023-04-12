Aria From X:IN Becomes Second Indian K-pop Artist, Marks Her Debut With Keeping The Fire

Gauthami aka Aria has officially become the second Indian K-pop idol. She is part of the five-member band named X:IN. The K-pop artist made her debut this year with the album titled Keeping The Fire. The album released on April 11, along with the music video which garnered 97K views in 24 hours.

The X:IN band recently performed their song Keeping The Fire in the South Korean music program named SBS Inkigayo. Consequently, Aria became the first Indian girl to perform in Inkigayo and was showered with praise by her fans for her debut performance. A fan wrote, "Yes my dear lovely my beauty angel Aria is a 1st Indian K-pop girl who performed in inkigayo and 1st Indian K-pop girl who released m/v video." Check out some posts below:

More about Aria from X:IN

Aria hails from Kerala and belongs to a South-Indian family. Before making her debut in the K-pop industry, she worked as a child actor in the Malayalam-language film titled Melvilasom (The Address). She played the role of Ammu in the movie.

In 2022, she joined GBK Entertainment as a trainee to become a Korean artist. Later, the agency revealed Aria as one of the five selected members of an upcoming girl group named MEP-C. They also unveiled that she is of Indian origin, but due to some reasons, she decided to quit the group in 2023.

However, she was introduced to the girl group X:IN on March 8, 2023, as the final member. Soon after, she went viral for her looks and received a warm welcome from her Korean fans. Before Aria, Sriya from BLACKSWAN was the first Indian Korean artist.