As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 14th day, aggression continues to escalate as major cities in Ukraine witness heavy shelling. Hospitals, Schools and religious places were also reportedly targeted during Russian President Vladimir Putin's special Military operation in the war-hit country. As per United Nations, more than a million Ukrainians have fled their homes and found refuge in the neighbouring country.

With the danger of triggering a large-scale war in Europe continues to loom, the world is now facing a humanitarian crisis as the Russian invasion has reportedly claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands homeless. People across the world have been contributing to providing financial aid to the affected people. Renowned American Cellist Yo-Yo Ma has also joined hands and peacefully stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid the Russian invasion.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russian invasion

As per People magazine, a video of the 18 times Grammy award-winning musician is making the rounds on the internet where he can be seen peacefully protesting against Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The video was reportedly filmed for the Washington, D.C., community blog PoPville. In the video, Yo-Yo Ma can be seen playing a solemn tune in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C.

Posted @withregram • @scottdworkin Yo-Yo Ma playing in front of the Russian Embassy where a makeshift Zelensky street sign was put up. #ukraine via: @popville pic.twitter.com/Z29kbMX6aO — Angela Rosaria Cancilla🌹 (@angelasfeathers) March 9, 2022

For the unversed, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a special Military operation in Ukraine on February 25 which was followed by explosions across major cities of Ukraine such as Kyiv. Since the invasion, thousands of Russian citizens protested against their President's decision. Recently, according to visuals accessed by Republic TV, several protestors took to the streets in Moscow to condemn the war. As per Irina Volk, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, 750 individuals were arrested at St. Petersburg on the grounds of conducting an ‘unauthorised rally’.

Meanwhile, several celebrities like Mila Kunis, Bella Hadid, Diana Agron, JK Rowling and more have extended their support to Ukraine and strongly condemned the ongoing war. Moreover, actor Angelina Jolie reportedly reached Yemen to meet the 'displaced and affected' families. Known for her humanitarian work, she assured the families of protection and the basic human rights of the refugees.

