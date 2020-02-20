Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Yami Gautam's Open Letter About No Award Nomination For Bala

Yami Gautam on Wednesday released a statement after she was snubbed at the recent award show for her performance in Bala. In a heartfelt post, Yami said that being 'overlooked' has only made her 'more determined in life' and also stated that 'one doesn't need to seek validation for their work or themselves from anyone.'

Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead actor in 'Bala' dropped a comment on Yami's post and wrote, 'So proud YG'. Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also dropped a heart emoji with a comment saying, 'Buddha baby'. Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoji and actor Vikrant Massey wrote, 'Mera favourite human'.

Bala received three nominations at the recent award show — Ayushmann Khurrana (for the actor), Seema Pahwa (supporting actress) and Niren Bhatt (dialogues).

Yami Gautam's entire acting journey, from television to Bollywood

Yami's letter

I feel compelled to express my views, in response to the countless messages that I have been receiving, for getting 'overlooked' and not being nominated for my performance in Bala.

Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence. But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgment, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives.

In the end, I just want to say, these are just experiences which make you even more self assured and determined in life. It re-instates your faith, in the fact, that you don't need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder.

It doesn't matter where you come from, who you are, just don't ever give up and keep walking ahead. It's a long journey and I am a hustler, for life. :)

Jeetu talks about the craziest thing fan did for him & Ayushmann can't believe it; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.