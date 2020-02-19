Jeetu Talks About The Craziest Thing Fan Did For Him & Ayushmann Can't Believe It; WATCH

The National-award winner Ayushmann Khuranna and the social media sensation Jitendra Kumar are all set to hit the silver screens with their upcoming film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan this weekend. The film is a social romantic comedy raising the sensitive topic of same-sex marriages in India but in a rather humorous way.

The makers of the film, along with the cast have been promoting the film across the country for quite a while now and have also made an Instagram handle of the film.

On the film's Instagram handle, the makers recently shared a fun video of the lead actors of the film wherein they played a game called 90 seconds. A bunch of questions were thrown at the actors and they had to complete the whole Q&A session in 90 seconds. During the game, Jitendra revealed the craziest thing a fan did for him which shocked Ayushmann.

Jitendra Kumar's revelation shocks Ayushmann Khurrana

During the 90 seconds game which both Jitendra and Ayushmann played, Jitendra was asked about the craziest thing that a fan has done for him. He revealed that once when he was purchasing a ticket at Ghatkopar railway station, the person on the ticket window gave him the ticket for free. Shocked by his answer, Khurrana asked him if the guy had watched TVF (a YouTube channel on which Jitendra starred), to which Kumar responded with a 'yes'. Check out the whole video of their 90 seconds' game here:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who took the box office by storm with their exceptional performance in Badhai Ho. The film brings back the iconic lead cast of Badhai Ho back to the silver screens with an addition of other talented actors like Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and a few more. If the reports are to be believed, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Bhumi Pednekar will also have a guest appearance in the movie but an official announcement by either of the parties has not been made as of yet. The film is all set to hit the box office on February 21, 2020.

