Yami Gautam's Entire Acting Journey, From Television To Bollywood

Yami Gautam is a Bollywood actor who hails from Himachal and was brought up in the city of Chandigarh. She is popular among her fans for her works in Hindi movies and television serials. The actor who gained much fame from Vicky Donor has a rather interesting journey to Bollywood.

Television

Yami Gautam was only twenty when she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. The first time she appeared on screen was on a television show known as Chand Ke Paar Chalo. The show was directed by Deepak Sharma. The actor after that went on and starred in Raajkumar Aaryyan. The show was aired on television for seven months. Yami Gautam later played the lead in another television serial, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. The show was critically acclaimed.

Film

Yami Gautam started getting movies from the year 2009 when she first appeared in a Kannada film, Ullasa Utsaha. She went on and acted in several other regional films in Punjabi, Telugu, Tamilian cinema. She got her first break in Bollywood in Soojit Sircar directorial, Vicky Donor.

The movie starred and marked Ayushmann Khurrana's debut as well. The movie was both a commercial and critical success. Yami Gautam was later seen in movies like Total Siyapaa, Action Jackson, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Junooniyat, Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. She is currently filming for Ginny weds Sunny.

Awards

Yami Gautam has won several accolades for her acting skills. She won many awards for her debut role in Vicky Donor. In the year 2013 she won iTimes's No. 12 Most Desirable Woman of 2012.

Image Courtesy: Yami Gautam Instagram

