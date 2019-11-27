The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bala Singh: Netizens Mourn As Tamil Industry's Ace Antagonist Passes Away At 67

Others

Bala Singh, one of the most versatile Tamil actors, has passed away at the age of 67. Read more to know how the netizens have reacted to the news.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bala Singh

Bala Singh, one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil industry, who majorly played the role of an antagonist in his films, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, in Chennai. According to the reports, the 67-year-old was suffering from high fever and breathlessness for many days. Bala Singh's untimely demise has left his fans and family shattered.

Netizens mourn the loss of Bala Singh

Also Read | Thalaivi First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut In And As Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Also Read | Odisha Adopts Tamil Nadu's Micro Composting Model To Manage Waste

Bala Singh, who began his career with his Tamil debut flick Avatharam in 1995, has reportedly done more than a hundred films. The actor was majorly lauded for his performance in a negative role. He played notable characters in Kamal Haasan's Indian, Ullaasam, Simmarasi, Dheena, Virumaandi, Saamy, Kannathil Muthamittal, Pudhupettai and many more films.

Some of his films like Kaama, Iraniyan and Raasi were also much-loved by his audience. Throughout his career, Bala Singh predominantly was a part of Tamil films, but also set a benchmark in the Malayalam film industry. Some of his major Malayalam films are Malamukalile Daivam, Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku and Mulla.

Also Read | Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan

Also Read | Is The Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Bala Similar To Ujda Chaman?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG