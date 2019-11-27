Bala Singh: Netizens Mourn As Tamil Industry's Ace Antagonist Passes Away At 67

Bala Singh, one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil industry, who majorly played the role of an antagonist in his films, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, in Chennai. According to the reports, the 67-year-old was suffering from high fever and breathlessness for many days. Bala Singh's untimely demise has left his fans and family shattered.

Netizens mourn the loss of Bala Singh

Shocked & feel sad to know the demise of one of the finest actors I liked #BalaSingh sir. With a powerful voice & refined acting, he stood out from others. #RIPBalaSingh sir🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lI8fzPmgUA — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) November 27, 2019

Sad to hear the demise of one of the fantabulous actor especially in @selvaraghavan movies

We will miss the great actor #BalaSingh #RIPBalaSingh pic.twitter.com/OG9aTUohqY — Karnataka Suriya Fans Club™ (@Sfckarnataka) November 27, 2019

RIP one of the best character role actor in Tamil cinema and Puthupettai Anbu character role never forgettable all Dhanush fans RIP Balasingh sir😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vseRhvnC7M — Senni (@Senniappan57) November 27, 2019

One of the few character artists who make it very authentic on Screen. He is surely one among that was #BalaSingh avaragal 😭 Heartbroken 💔 #RIPBalaSingh 🙏 — vasudevan (@Suriyadev11) November 27, 2019

Bala Singh, who began his career with his Tamil debut flick Avatharam in 1995, has reportedly done more than a hundred films. The actor was majorly lauded for his performance in a negative role. He played notable characters in Kamal Haasan's Indian, Ullaasam, Simmarasi, Dheena, Virumaandi, Saamy, Kannathil Muthamittal, Pudhupettai and many more films.

Some of his films like Kaama, Iraniyan and Raasi were also much-loved by his audience. Throughout his career, Bala Singh predominantly was a part of Tamil films, but also set a benchmark in the Malayalam film industry. Some of his major Malayalam films are Malamukalile Daivam, Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku and Mulla.

