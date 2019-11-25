Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Beats Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan

Ayushmann Khurrana is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood with back-to-back hits. His last films, Dream Girl, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho have all emerged as a success at the box office. Now his latest film Bala has also managed to enter the 100 crore club. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik. It also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. According to Box Office India, the film has amassed Rs 7 crore on its third weekend. It has reportedly also beaten the box office collections of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan which has garnered Rs 4.40 crores.

Bala has managed to secure Rs 102.33 crores at the box office

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer garnered Rs 69.43 crore on its first weekend and Rs 25.90 crore on its second weekend reportedly. Now the total box office collections of the movie are coming to Rs 102.33 crores which also makes it Ayushmann's third film to enter the 100 crore club. The film is expected to speed up with the collections due to the positive word of mouth. The film revolves around a young man who suffers from premature balding. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The movie is also the third collaboration between Ayushmann and Bhumi.

The film is penned by Niren Bhatt

Recently Bhumi Pednekar also shared her joy on the film doing so well at the box office. She said in an interview with IANS that Bala is a very important film which tries to convey some important things to people. She also thanked the audience for giving so much love to the film. She also revealed that it feels great that her socially relevant films like Bala and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are entering the 100 core club at the box office. The film is written by Niren Bhatt. As Bala now becomes the latest addition to the ₹ 100 crore club, fans are excited and are waiting for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming releases. He will also be seen in the film Gulabo Sitaabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

