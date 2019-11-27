Odisha Adopts Tamil Nadu's Micro Composting Model To Manage Waste

The Urban Development Department of Odisha Government has decided to adopt Tamil Nadu's Micro Composting Centre model for management of wet waste as a part of 'Swachha Odisha Sustha Odisha' campaign.

"Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department have embarked upon Tamil Nadu model of Micro Composting Centre, an innovative option for proper management of wet waste. Since MCC is a proven technology, cost-effective,community-driven and user-friendly, urban local bodies have adopted it in their respective areas with much conviction," said an official statement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier laid the foundation for the construction of 242 Micro Composting Centres across urban local bodies in order to make urban areas garbage free. "The state government is very serious about waste management and we have also taken several steps for the same. Now, we are going to establish MCC's in almost all urban local bodies."

Earlier a team led by Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department G Mathivathanan and Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission Sangramjit Nayak visited Tamil Nadu to have firsthand information on best practices of solid waste management.

State Government issues standard Operating Procedure on solid waste management

"Since the innovative model of MCC is a proven technology, cost-effective, community-driven and user-friendly, the civic bodies there have adopted it in their respective areas. We will set up the MCCs with the same technology so that waste management can be properly done", said G Mathivathanan.

The State Government earlier issued a Standard Operating Procedure on solid waste management and asked the entire administration to engage Swachha Sathi in their respective Wards. In an earlier statement the HUL Department said that improper solid waste disposal leads to severe environmental and health hazards, the HUD Department has decided to go for decentralised solid waste management which can be an effective solution to minimise the problem in urban localities.

