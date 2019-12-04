Best BBC Shows: Sherlock, Peaky Blinders And Other Shows You Must Watch

The British Broadcasting Corporation is a British public service broadcaster. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London, and it is the world's oldest national broadcasting organisation and the largest broadcaster in the world by the number of employees. While the BBC website is just a helpful site to catch up with the details, it also offers BBC iPlayer which is a streaming service for viewers. While its attempt to catch up with media giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime is speeing up, it is still expanding and BBC is planning to make iPlayer even more useful to viewers.

Also read: Best Period Dramas You Can Binge On Netflix

With its network still expanding, BBC iPlayer will soon be available all across. Whether you are a fan of dramas or mysteries, BBC offers a variety of series for you to explore. Let’s take a look at some of these shows:

Pose

This series comes from producer Ryan Murphy, who has also worked in American Horror Story. The story depicts New York City’s LGBTQ ballroom culture scene during the 1980s and 90s. Two seasons are available on iPlayer, both of which have been critically acclaimed. The third season is going to air soon.

Luther

Luther stars the popular Idris Elba in the lead role. Idris stars as London’s slickest and dapper detective. In the show, he races around the city solving crimes fit for a horror movie.

Peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders is a crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham. The show premiered in September 2013, and is now on season 5, which aired in October this year. The show is created by Steven Knight.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who is a science fiction produced by BBC since 1963. From Christopher Eccleston to Jodie Whittaker, the show has come a long way and is currently on its eleventh season. The twelfth season is going to arrive next year.

Sherlock

Sherlock is a BBC crime-drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. Although the series ended two years back with its fourth season, it is still among the best crime-mystery shows BBC has produced. There are several rumours that the show might return for season five.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.