Best Hindi Short Films Which You Must Watch On YouTube

Films have always been a great source of entertainment for the audience. There are many films which are streamed online through various applications like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Apart from these, there are also short films which are of forty minutes or less which have mastered the art of telling a story in a limited duration. Let us take a look at some best Hindi short films on YouTube.

Best short films on YouTube

Parichay

This is one of the most motivational short films on YouTube. It is a story about a young entrepreneur, Shrikant who goes through a bad phase in his business. He meets a person who annoys him while he is sitting at a tea stall. This meeting changes his life. The short film is dedicated to Gulzar and is directed by Amrit. Parichay won the award for Best Message in 2018. The film has won special mention award in Indian category at the fifth Pink City International Short Film Festival. Take a look at the short film.

Maat

The story of the film is about a woman who meets her mom after years. The film is heart-touching and is directed & bankrolled by Sonam Misra. The film has also won several awards. Take a look at the film.

Anukul

The film has over 3.5 million views and fifty-five thousand likes on YouTube. The short story is written by Satyajit Ray and the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The co-stars of the film include Parambrata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, Kharaj Mukherjee, Kanchan Mullick, Barun Chanda, Ekavali Khanna and Dr Ranjan Raychowdhury. The veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan also praised the short film and said that the lead actors of the film performed really well. Anukul is a short film that will leave you in a dilemma. Take a look at the short film below.

