'They Said I Had The Best Legs', Says Nafisa Ali As She Shares Stunning Throwback Pictures

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful and stunning throwback pictures from her Miss India 1976 days. She won the crown at the age of 19 years and people complimented her toned legs then. She was also the second runner-up at Miss International 1976, which was held in Tokyo, Japan.

In other posts, Nafisa Ali recounted her days when she was a swimming champion and won many trophies from school time at the age of 16. She also shared a picture with her kids as she has been alone for over two months in Goa due to a nationwide lockdown.

