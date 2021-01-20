Bhuvan Bam's YouTube Channel Reaches Massive Milestones With 20M Subscribers

2021 seems to be a good year for Bhuvan Bam as his channel has reached a massive milestone of viewership statistics, crossing 20 million subscribers. Alongside this, his merchandise brand Youthiapa is also expanding and the YouTuber recently opened up about these achievements. Read along to know what Bhuvan has to say about his reaching such heights and more.

Bhuvan Bam's channel reaches massive milestones

Bhuvan Bam had a great beginning to the year 2021 as he launched his brand Youthiapa 2.0 which is his homegrown brand of merchandise that represents individuality, self-awareness, boldness, and experience. And now to add to his recent achievements is his Youtube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ reaching a total of 3 billion views and crossing 20 million subscribers. This has made Bam, India’s first independent digital content creator to reach these levels of engagement.

As per Business Insider, Bhuvan expressed that he might be doing things right so as to achieve these heights. He also mentions feeling thrilled and grateful for all the appreciation and love that he has received in all these years and how although he never planned to be an influencer or YouTuber, things fell into place even without a plan and he is elated with all the achievements and appreciations that have come his way. Bhuvan hopes to continue to entertain people with his work and create an impact on social levels with his videos.

Bhuvan has been creating content for years by playing characters like Bhanchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu mama, and others, all on his own. He is all set to release his awaited series Dhindora, which has been shot through the pandemic. His videos have been known for empowering the youths as it is real, impact creating and thoughtful, involving a very realistic point of view. Bhuvan’s videos talk about subjects that premise around the life of an urban teenager. The videos talk about important topics yet with a great dose of humour and hence are interesting for the viewers.

