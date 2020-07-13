Bhuvan Bam's New Single 'Heer Ranjha' Trends At #1 On YouTube; Fans Shower Love

Bhuvan Bam recently released a new single on his YouTube channel called Heer Ranjha. The video is currently trending on number one on YouTube with around 60 lakh views in almost one day. Many fans have praised the comedian's new song and have also posted some fun comments on his video. Check out the whole story.

Heer Ranjha by Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bum recently uploaded a romantic song called Heer Ranjha. The entire video is animated and also features the song's lyrics. The song is 4 minutes long and features a love story and its ups and downs. The song is written and composed by Bhuvan Bum himself and is mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen. The video has the caption - You often miss your partner, don't you? with other technical details. The video is already gaining many views on it.

Bhuvan pinned a comment where he asked his followers to listen to the song and click on the like button if they enjoyed listening to the song. He also added - Keep Sharing, Keep Loving!

Many fans posted positive comments in the comment section of the video. They mentioned that Bhuvan's voice sounded great and the video was also very well made. One fan said - In love with this song it has just some different vibe like you just fall in love with it....can't express in words how much i'm loving this song thank you BB for this amazing song Lots of love to you... Check out the comments on the video below:

Pic Credit: Bhuvan Bam's YouTube

Bhuvan Bum also uploaded a post on Instagram to mark the release of his song. He uploaded a small video on his profile and added the caption - ‘Heer Ranjha’ is OUT now. Suno aur sunaao with many hashtags. Check out the post:

Like the video, many people responded to the post as well. Most of the fan comments mentioned that the song was good. Take a look at the comments posted:

Pic Credit: Bhuvan Bam's Instagram

Fans also shared a few memes on the song. Most of them were quite funny and praised the song and Bhuvan Bam's efforts. Check out a couple of memes:

Promo Pic Credit: Bhuvan Bam's Instagram

