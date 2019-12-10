Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Bigil Made It To The Top 10 'Most Tweeted Hashtag' In India

The creators of Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay are proud as the movie has made it to the top 10 ‘Most Tweeted Hashtag’ in India. The South Indian film industry has proved its prominence in India by dominating the ‘Most Tweeted Hashtag’ of 2019. Other hashtags that are topping the lists are Article 370, Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Pulwama, Chandrayaan 2, CWC’19 and more. Bigil has secured the sixth position on the list. Not only that, but it has also ranked among cricket and politics. Along with this, South Indian divas Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal have also made it to the list of top 10 ‘Entertainment Handles in India.’'

ALSO READ| Vijay Thalapathy Appreciated by Fans On Twitter For Completing 27 Years In Films

About the movie Bigil

Bigil is a 2019 Indian Tamil-language sports action movie. The movie was helmed by Atlee Kumar and bankrolled by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The plot of Bigil revolves around the life of a former football player who struggles to fulfil the dream of his friend. He also seeks revenge for the death of his father. Bigil released in the theatres on October 24, this year and was critically acclaimed. Bigil not only received a massive response by the fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay but also managed to break many records. The movie also entered the Rs. 300 crore club worldwide. Bigil also stars Nayanathara in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ| 'Thalapathy' Vijay Saves Hyper-excited Fans From Getting Injured By A Collapsing Fence, Watch Video

About Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming films

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Thalapathy 64. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and is produced by Xavier Britto. The film will star Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Manmohan and Andrea Jeremiah in significant roles. The movie is expected to hit the silver screen next year.

ALSO READ| After ‘Saaho’, Jackie Shroff Now Joins Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 63’, Delighted Fans Call Him 'super Selection'

ALSO READ| Vijay Thalapathy Appreciated by Fans On Twitter For Completing 27 Years In Films

ALSO READ| 'Thalapathy 64': Vijay-starrer Goes On Floors With Pooja, Cast Attends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.