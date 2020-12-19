Biswa Kalyan Rath Marries Sulagan Panigrahi, Shares Hilarious Wedding Pictures

Famous YouTuber and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath has married television actor Sulagna Panigrahi in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2020. The announcement of the wedding was made by the couple themselves on their social media handles. Sharing pictures of their wedding, the couple’s hilarious banter has been loved by followers. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at their wedding photos.

Biswa Kalyan Rath marries Sulagan Panigrahi

On Saturday, December 19, Biswa posted two pictures of their wedding online with followers. The first picture appears to be taken right after their nuptials. The newlyweds can be seen in traditional wedding attires as they share an infectious smile while striking a pose. The other photo seems to be taken at their reception, however, in this picture the couple can be seen making hilarious expression making their fans burst out in laughter. Biswa did not fail to pair the wedding pictures with a funny caption. He wrote, “Biswa Married Aadmi.”

As soon as Biswa’s post surfaced online, wife Sulagna also went on to share an exclusive glimpse of her wedding. Just like her husband, even Sulagna’s comic caption took fans on a roller coaster ride of laughter. Sulagna smartly drew a comparison between the two photos shared and described them in a funny way. She wrote, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it's gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!”. Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ| Biswa Kalyan Rath: Here Are Some Of The Best Tweets On His Special, Sushi

After the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans were quick to react on it. Garnering thousands of likes, followers have flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting on their pictures:

ALSO READ| Stand-up Comedians Who Have Made The Audience Roll With Laughter

ALSO READ| I Was So Hard On Myself For Years: Kanan Gill

Biswa Kalyan Rath rose to fame ever since he began uploading ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ on YouTube. While Sulagana Panigrahi is a well-known face in the television industry, she is best known for essaying crucial roles in shows like Do Saheliyan and Amber Dhara. Apart from this, Sulgana has also featured in movies including Muder 2, Raid and more. She was last seen essaying a brief role in Amazon Prime’s Afsos.

ALSO READ| Comedy Specials: Top Stand-ups Of 2019 On Amazon Prime

(Promo Image Source: Sulagna Panigrahi & Picture Credit: The Wedding Vibes)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.