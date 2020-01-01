Comedy Specials: Top Stand-ups Of 2019 On Amazon Prime

The standup comedy scene garnered popularity in India a few years back, with a group of people taking the lead and coming up with innovative ideas to make people laugh. Now, the comedy business is touching the sky with its skyrocketing success. Read on to know more about the top comedy specials of the year 2019 to watch on Amazon Prime.

READ | John Abraham Reveals He Took Only 5 Days Off In 18 Years, Says 'I'm A Workaholic'

Best comedy specials of 2019 on Amazon Prime

Haq Se Single by Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, who comes from the family of artists, is one of the most famous comedians of India. He is also a poet and has penned some beautiful work of art. He is one of the most popular comedians and has given some hilarious one-liners to the fans. According to his fans, he has a knack for story-telling, and this is reflected in the way he keeps his audience engaged. Haq Se Single is one of his best works of 2019.

READ | Renowned Model Padma Lakshmi Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra By A Leading Magazine

Biswa Mast Aadmi by Biswa Kalyan Rath

Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the youngest comedians of India and has garnered a huge fan following worldwide. He is known for his laidback approach towards comedy. He is known for telling the stories from his childhood to his college days in the most hilarious ways possible. Biswa Mast Aadmi is considered to be one of his best works, and it is available on Amazon for the fans.

READ | Dwayne Johnson Reveals Plans For Next 'Jumanji' Movie With 'GoT' Star Rory McCann

Keep It Real by Kanan Gill

Kanan Gill is a popular YouTuber and a stand-up comedian from Bengaluru. He is one of the best comedians of India with a YouTube fan following of 728 thousand. He talks about a wide variety of topics ranging from siblings to cows. He is mostly known for his Keep It Real script. It is available on YouTube and Amazon for the fans. Fans love him for his charismatic style.

READ | Doctor Strange Screenwriter Shares Stan Lee's Heartwarming Response To The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.