BJP Chief JP Nadda's Son Girish Gets Married In Himachal Pradesh, Rangoli Chandel Attends

Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda’s son Girish recently tied the knot in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel was among the attendees of the event.

Rangoli shares pictures from the event on Twitter on Friday. Her husband Ajay was also present along with her. While Rangoli was dressed in traditional attire, Ajay chose a suit for the occasion.

In one of the pics, the couple is posing with JP Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda. In the other, they are posing with the couple, dressed in all their glory.

Rangoli termed Nadda as the ‘Pride of Himachal Pradesh’.

Here’s the post:

Today Ajay and Me at our very dear family friend and pride of Himachal Pradesh National President of BJP Mr. JP Nadda’s son Girish Nadda’s wedding at Bilaspur , Himachal Pradesh !! pic.twitter.com/Xwfz9c18Zv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 28, 2020

As per reports, Girish Nadda, who is the elder of the politicians' two sons, got married to Rajasthan-based Prachi. The wedding had taken place on Tuesday and the event on Friday was ‘Vadhu Pravesh’ to welcome the bride.

Another event is reportedly set to take place on Saturday, where Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others associated to the political fraternity are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was raised in Himachal Pradesh before she came to Mumbai to pursue her acting ambitions. The actor’s sister Rangoli and her family live in Manali. The Tanu Weds Manu star regularly travels back home and be it her lavish bungalow, building a temple in her hometown, or the family spending time in the snow, she remains connected to her roots.

