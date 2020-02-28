JP Nadda Lauds Development In J&K, Says 'BDC Held For First Time After Independence'

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday, February 27, lauded the recent developments in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed pride over the Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at an event in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, he said, "Constitutionally, for the first time, India became one from its top to the bottom, under the leadership of PM Modi. This isn't a small matter. This isn't related only to our sentiments. This strengthens Jammu & Kashmir."

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said, "For the first time after independence, Block Development Council (BDC) elections were held in J&K. There were 310 seats and none of them were left uncontested."

JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh from February 27 to February 28. As per reports, this is Nadda's first visit to the state after he took over the party's reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

BDC polls results

The Jammu and Kashmir Block Development elections were held on October 24 last year and the results were declared in the evening. While independent candidates won 217 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) candidates won 81 seats and one seat respectively. Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party won eight seats.

This was the first electoral exercise in the region since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and registered a historic 98.3% voter turnout.

J&K Panchayat election dates announced

In a massive development, the state election commission (SEC) on February 13, announced that the Panchayat polls in newly-formed Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 8 phases for Kashmir and 4 phases for Jammu to fill 1011 sarpanch and 1639 panch vacancies.

The poll phases are scheduled to be held on March 5,7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. The Election Commission has not been sent a request to conduct polls in the UT of Ladakh as of yet.

Blocks which will go to polls:

Kupwara - 21 out of 24 blocks

Baramullah - 26 blocks

Bandipur - 9 out of 12 blocks

Srinagar - 4 blocks

Budgam - 17 blocks

Pulwama - 11 blocks

Anantnag -16 blocks

Kistwara -11 blocks

(With ANI Inputs)