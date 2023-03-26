Inside BLACKPINK Lisa's Pre-birthday Celebrations With BLINKS

Ahead of BLACKPINK Lisa’s 27th birthday tomorrow (March 27), the rapper celebrated it a day early with fans and group members on stage during their show in Manila, Philippines. Blinks organised a fan project for Lisa, where they brought banners with “Happy Birthday Lisa” written on them. The Money singer cut a cake on stage while the crowd and members Jennie, Jisoo and Rose sang the birthday song for her. Following the concert, Lisa shared a post on her Instagram handle from the pre-birthday celebrations and wrote, “Such crazy energy here in Manila! So happy I got to celebrate my pre-birthday together with my BLINKS.”

The catalouge of photos shared by Lisa featured a picture of the group as they pose away from the camera and towards the concert audience. Other images has the rapper posing with her cake. Some of them also show her taking mirror selfies with Jennie. Check out the post here:

BLACKPINK’s work front

BLACKPINK is currently on its Born Pink world tour. It started on October 15, 2022 and will conclude on June 17, 2023, covering 56 shows and spanning over eight months. The group is also one of the headliners at the US music festival Coachella and will soon be heading to the States for their performance.

Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in line-up. Additionally, Jisoo is all set to make her solo debut with the album titled Me which will be releasing on March 31. Other members of the group have already released their solos.