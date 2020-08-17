'Bold Move': Elon Musk Takes Dig At Men's Deadly Stunt With Harvester; Netizens Startled

Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday took a sarcastic dig at one of the many hilarious social media posts that argue ‘Why women live longer than men.’ A video shared widely on Twitter showed two men clinging onto a harvester blade as it threshed crops in a field with great speed. The stunt seemed utterly dangerous because if any of them slipped from the blade, they could be crushed under the harvester and ‘die instantly.’

Why women live longer than men. pic.twitter.com/NBvMenkMKX — Women Live Longer (@Hadtwohurt) August 16, 2020

Reacting to the video of the stunt that garnered nearly 9 lakh views on Twitter, Elon Musk mockingly said ‘bold move, sir, bold move.’ The video left netizens shocked to see how ‘foolish’ people could get just to have fun and thrill. Others were reminded of ‘roasted chicken’ on the tandoor, looking at the men rolling on the combined harvester.

Bold move, sir, bold move — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2020

Incredibly dangerous. One slip instant death. So stupid. — Jim Bostdorff (@JimBostdorff) August 16, 2020

I don't know who is the worst, the one who drive the harvester or the one who hold the camera... — Dervishe the grey (@dervyshe) August 16, 2020

It reminds me of... pic.twitter.com/gVcpXk49e7 — Milen Golchev MD (@milengolchev) August 17, 2020

I'm sorry, but that's some Final Destination shit just WAITING to happen. — Anthony Layna (@Kai_Myst) August 16, 2020

Don't we have enough things we can DIE of these days? lol — 3 Blades Dojo (@3BladesDojo) August 17, 2020

These are the people voting for our next president! — Kumioko (@Kumioko2) August 17, 2020

