Will Smith shares video of father-daughter performing stunts, netizens say 'great lesson'

A video that is both inspiring and heartwarming shows a father and daughter performing acrobatic stunts. Shared on Instagram by actor Will Smith, the video traces their journey from failing in their initial attempt to performing it perfectly. However, what truly left the users motivated was the reassuring bond between the father and his toddler.

Titled ‘Watch till the end’, the short video shows Roland Pollard trying to lift and catch his daughter Jayden. However, the little Jayden loses her balance and falls but Pollard catches her before she could touch the ground. He then picks up his teary-eyed daughter and gives her a quick pep talk. After asking if she was okay or hurt, Pollard then assures her that he wouldn’t let her fall but she has to help him in staying coordinated.

Folwing the heart –to – heart and reassurance, the duo goes on to perform the stunt. This time they not only manage to complete it but also ace it.

'This melts my heart'

Since shared the clip has been viewed over 5,083,362 times and racked up over 3,656,069 likes. Not only this, but it has also garnered a bandwagon of comments from netizens showing plaudits on the duo. One user worte, "I wish my dad would’ve been like that with me growing up maybe things would be different". While another added, " Love this DAD’s are important in their kids lives".

Yet another user had a contrasting opinion and wrote, "Hate this... stage dad , dependant on his beautiful talented kid blames her for him not catching her correctly .. just so sad. He might realise her smile isn’t of happiness but masking her feelings , too young .. too much." Meanwhile, actress Kate Hudson also joined the conversation and wrote, "Everything about this just made me lose it."

