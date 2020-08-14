Mission Impossible 7's Shoot Halted After Motorcycle Stunt Goes 'horribly Wrong'

Mission: Impossible 7 has suffered yet another setback after the production of the Tom Cruise starrer has once again been halted. Production on the film was put on hold after a major stunt involving a motorcycle went "horribly" wrong on the set. While, there are currently no reports of any injuries, the cost and time of production have gradually increased.

Mission: Impossible 7 halted again after a motorcycle accident

The sequence described as “snow scene” took place in a quarry, where Tom Cruise was heading to shoot. A stuntman’s motorcycle exploded after taking off from a ramp. Fire and safety crews were dispatched at the shooting location. The set has been temporarily shut down as executives are trying to find out what exactly went wrong.

A source close to the production narrated the incident to The Sun. He stated that the scene has been a “massive challenge” to stage and has cost a fortune, including weeks and weeks of construction. He said that when it came to the big day, it went “horribly” wrong. The idea was for the stuntman to land on some huge pillows filled with a card to cushion the blow, while the bike safely crashed to the ground a few metres away. Unfortunately, it was miscalculated. The heat and the friction of the tyres meant that when the bike crashed, the cardboard padding sparked and went up in flames. The smoke was “so bad” that the team had to call a nearby RAF airfield.

As per reports, Tom Cruise, 58, checked out the stunt set-up a day prior. The source added that nobody was hurt, but it is a “total catastrophe,” including the stunt being extremely expensive for all concerned. Cruise is said to be “very frustrated” with the event. It is because the movie has been halted a number of times and nobody wants more delays.

Mission: Impossible 7 is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has also directed the previous two instalments. Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt, along with Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby, reprising their characters in the franchise. The new cast features Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham.

Filming commenced in February 2020 in Venice, with a schedule to move to Rome in mid-March for 40 days. However, the production was shut down in Italy due to COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in Surrey, England, three weeks later but was halted again. Now the project is again closed which would cause further delays. Mission: Impossible 7 has already been pushed ahead from its initial release date of July 23, 2021, to November 19, 2021.

