The much-awaited 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival 2022 kickstarted on May 17 and several Indian celebrities walked the red carpet in style. Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the India Pavillion at the event in the midst of stars from the entertainment industry including AR Rahman, Deepika Padukone, and others. At the event, the celebrities also unveiled the poster for the upcoming International Film Festival of India 2022 (IFFI) and announced its dates.

IFFI 2022 dates revealed at Cannes 2022

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and the actors gathered at the India Pavillion of Cannes 2022 and unveiled the poster of the upcoming IFFI. The poster saw a beautiful peacock with shares of blue and green, against a pastel pink background. The tagline of the poster read, "Celebrate the joy of cinema". The dates for the 53rd International Film Festival of India were also announced on the poster, and the prestigious event will take place from November 20 to November 28.

Have a look at the poster here

Oscar-winner AR Rahman, singer Mame Khan, actors R Madhavan, Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, director Shekhar Kapur, two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, and others graced Cannes 2022 with their presence, along with Anurag Thakur. The I&B Minister also gave an opening statement and spoke about the consistent presence of an Indian representative on the Cannes jury. He said, "We in India don't just have the film industry but we have Cinema (stressing the word Ma as it represents mother in India). For the last 20 years, they have regularly been a part of the jury at the Cannes film festival. In the past, we have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan, and Shekhar Kapur amongst many others have been on the jury. This year, this honour goes to Deepika Padukone."