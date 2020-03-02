Charmme Kaur gets flak for 'coronavirus has arrived' act, calls it 'immaturity' in apology

The outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus has sparked concern across the globe. Even India has not been completely immune from the virus, as parts of the country have witnessed rare cases. After three were tested positive for the virus in Kerala, latest reports claimed Delhi and Telangana also reported cases of Coronavirus.

Actor and Producer Charmme Kaur tried to make this news sound funny in a video, but was forced to apologise after it backfired.

Taking to her social media platforms, Charmme shared a video where she seemed to be dressed as a nurse as she sits in front of a laptop.

She then tells into the camera, “All the best guys. You know why? Because coronavirus has reached Delhi and Telangana. That’s what I heard, that’s what is there in the news.

"So all the best guys. Coronavirus has arrived,” she concludes.

The actor, known for numerous films down South, apart from Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap and R... Rajkumar and producing the recently announced Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday movie, however, was flooded with criticism for the post.

Embarrased by the situation, she deleted the video and offered an apology. Charmme called it an ‘act of immaturity on a sensitive topic’. The actor added that she’ll be more careful of such reactions as it was to the 'least of her knowledge.'

Here's the post

I have read all ur comments n I apologise for the video posted .. it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic , n hence shall be carefull in my further reactions as it was of least knowledge to me the rounds it created .. pic.twitter.com/mXT95O1tFL — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, coronavirus has wrecked havoc across the world, with over 3000 deaths, reported mainly from China. As per reports over 85,000 people have been infected, mainly in Asian countries, followed by European countries. USA, Australia and five cases in India. Apart from three in Kerala, and cases in Telangana and Delhi, there is a suspected case in Jaipur too.

