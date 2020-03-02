Schools Closed In Washington & Oregon After Coronavirus Cases Emerge At Both Places

Two public schools in Washington and Oregon have been temporarily shut down after one individual from each school was suspected of being infected with the deadly Coronavirus, international media reported citing health and school officials. The United States of America reported a second death from the deadly virus on March 2. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has now infected more than 88,000 globally and killed over 3,000 people with the vast majority in mainland China, international media reported.

State health officials on February 28 reported that a student in Jackson High school, north of Seattle was presumed to have Coronavirus. Meanwhile, Oregon's Health Authority said that an official from Forest Hills Elementary school outside Portland was also suspected to have contracted the viral infection. The temporary shutdown of both schools are a part of the wide range of preparations and measures that the districts have undertaken to mitigate exposure and anticipation outbreak of COVID-19.

According to media reports, the Jackson High school student Mill Creek became ill with fever and body ache on February 24. He got better and returned to school. but on February 28 he was tested positive of the infection. On the other hand, the employee in Oregon was not in direct contact with the school students, US media reported. According to reports, both schools were shut down and were expected to reopen this week following disinfection of the entire building.

First case in New York

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, on March 2, confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in New York. According to reports, the patient is a woman in her 30s and recently returned from Iran. The news of the first case of COVID-19 comes just as the global death toll of the coronavirus crossed 3,000.

The New York Governor took to Twitter on March 1 and revealed general details about the patient and her symptoms. According to the Governor's tweet, the patient has shown respiratory symptoms and is currently isolated in her own home. The Governor further added that the patient was not in a serious condition and that she has been stable and controlled since coming to New York.

(With Agency Inputs)