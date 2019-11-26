Chinmayi Sripaada Lashes Out At Swiggy Boy For Telling Woman To 'Put On Shawl'; Read More

Chinmayi Sripaada is a South Indian playback singer who is mostly known for her songs in Tamil and Telugu. She has also been a part of a few Hindi songs. Chinmayi Sripaada recently slammed a Swiggy delivery boy for his disrespectful comments about women.

Chinmayi slams Swiggy boy for his disrespectful comments

Chinmayi Sripaada recently slammed a Swiggy delivery boy in a tweet put up by a woman where she was talking about how the man asked her to cover herself up with a shawl. The woman reportedly faced a lot of bashing for tweet. However, singer Chinmayi Sripaada came to her rescue and tried to save her by supporting her tweet.

According to a report by a leading news portal, the woman tweeted to Swiggy India questioning the behaviour of one of their employees. The woman tweeted about how the Swiggy delivery boy asked her to put a shawl when he was delivering food. She stated that it should not matter to them how she dressed, especially in her own house. The woman faced a lot of backlash from a certain section of netizens as they felt her perspective was not correct.

In support of the woman, Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, “Men who need to stare at women’s breasts...Doesn’t look like they got weaned from breastfeeding properly.”

She also tweeted,” The kind of responses for the tweet on a woman wearing a shawl - if you understand/ read Tamizh, should give you an idea of how things are around here.”

In another tweet about the incident she wrote, “Some believe a woman not wearing a Dupatta nudity and invitation to rape. Of course, Twitter doesn't find this tweet abusive :-)”

She also slammed a Twitter user with the words, "the pathetic problem is how this man justifies a Swiggy delivery man advising a woman to wear a Dupatta is ‘decent’ and asks the ‘aunty’ to be grateful he was decent. For a delivery person - A house that he /she /they deliver to is a Workplace for the delivery person.”

Have a look at the tweets here

A delivery person seeing a man “showing off his private part in his own house” is still a crime.



The pathetic problem is how this man justifies a swiggy delivery man advising a woman to wear a Dupatta is ‘decent’ and asks the ‘aunty’ to be grateful he was decent. pic.twitter.com/mln6ZG2JKP — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 24, 2019

For a delivery person - A house that he / she / they deliver to is a WORKPLACE for the delivery person.



Just like your home is the WORKPLACE for your cleaning staff, driver, chef, courier delivery agents or other working professionals. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 24, 2019

For those who employ ‘home deep cleaning’ services, ‘toilet deep cleaning services’ your bathroom is a workplace. For plumbers and electricians your home is a workplace. For at home nurses, your home is a workplace 24/7.

Your behaviour cant put them at risk. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 24, 2019

