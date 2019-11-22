Anu Malik Takes A U-turn, Claims That He Hasn't Quit Indian Idol

After a social media outcry, last evening, news surfaced that Indian Idol judge Anu Malik has stepped down from the popular TV show. In an interview to a leading news publication, the music composer claimed that he has not quit the show, and just taken a three- week break. Claiming that he wants to return to the show after clearing his name, he said, f someone is saying things about me again and again on social media, it gets to you. I wrote an Insta post explaining that I am in a dark space. This Twitter campaign has been going on for a while and I was tired of these false, malicious accusations on social media. The best thing is once you clear your name and go back to business, it is good for everyone.”

Malik then went on to say that Sony TV never asked him to 'step down' or 'quit', rather they have been extremely supportive. He then went on to assert that the Channel would not have brought him back if his name was not in the clear.

Prior to this, Anu Malik released a statement on the sexual allegations against him by singer Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and other women, Sona Mohapatra responded to his letter. Sona Mohapatra has been one of the major names to have named Anu Malik in the #MeToo movement last October

