Sona Mohapatra Thankful After Anu Malik Steps Down As Indian Idol Judge; See Post Here

Last evening news surfaced that Music Composer Anu Malik has stepped down as judge from Indian Idol 11. Reacting to the same Sona Mohapatra, the person who had led the social media battle against Anu Malik over his #MeToo allegations said that she is really 'thankful'. She then went on to give a shoutout to all the women and men in media who supported her campaign #MoveOutMalik. "A repeat offender like Anu Malik on National TV triggered a lot of trauma, pain & stress in many of our lives.

I have been ill for a while & I hope to sleep well tonight", read an excerpt from her post.

Sona Mohapatra reacts

Prior to this, Anu Malik had released a statement on the sexual allegations against him by singer Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and other women, Sona Mohapatra responded to his letter. Sona Mohapatra has been one of the major names to have named Anu Malik in the #MeToo movement last October. She also lashed out at the makers of Indian Idol 11, which Anu Malik recently joined as a judge, forgetting the veteran on board.

Anu Malik releases statement:

