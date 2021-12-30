Cobra Kai, The Book Of Boba Fett & Irrfan's Film: OTT Content To Watch On New Year's Eve

The festive period is set to end with the New Year is marked on Friday. While numerous citizens are set to welcome 2022 with celebrations, some might prefer to spend quality time with their loved ones at home and perhaps watch movies or series. The restrictions imposed by some states and the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might make some feel that being at home would be a better option.

For this section of netizens, there is some new content that they can check out on Over-The-Top platforms. Right from to

Cobra Kai's new season to The Book of Boba Fett, there are numerous movies and shows that they can check out online over the weekend. Here's a look at the new releases on OTT this weekend:

What to watch on OTT on New Year's eve?

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The fourth season of the martial arts-based action-comedy, on the story of a karate rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, hits Netflix on December 31.

The Book of Boba Fett

This Star Wars series, which traces the events following the Return of the Jedi, has released on Netflix on December 29.

Murder at Teesri Manzil 302

For those missing late Irrfan Khan, there is a 14-year-old unreleased film, a murder mystery, to revisit the acclaimed actor's work. The film is hitting Zee 5 on December 31.

Turtle

Sanjay Mishra's 2019 National Award-winning film Turtle, which is the story set in Rajasthan around the water crisis, hits Zee 5 on December 31.

Waah Zindagi

Vijay Raaz and Naveen Kasturia star in this drama of a man's entrepreneurial dreams and childhood love. The film hits Zee 5 on December 31.

A Very British Scandal

The follow-up to the 2018 series of the same name traces the events surrounding the 1963 Argyll v Argyll case and the media hype surrounding the divorce of Margaret Campbell and Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll. It releases on Sony Liv on December 31.

Lady Of Manor

This comedy film traces the story of a tourist guide who has a task at her hands when the ghost of Wadsworth Manor has a warning for her. The film releases on Amazon Prime on December 31.

Anxious People

The first season of this hostage drama series involving a robber, a pregnant woman and more characters releases on Netflix on December 31.

Time is Up

For those willing to watch films from other countries, this Italian romance could be a good option. It releases on Amazon Prime on December 31.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Fans of documentaries or docu-drama series could put this show based on American serial killer Richard Cottingham, on their watchlist. It was released on Netflix on December 29