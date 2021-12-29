'The Book Of Boba Fett': Episode 1 Twitter Review, Cast, Plot, Episodes And More

The Book of Boba Fett released on Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar on December 29 and Star Wars fans have been over the moon since. For now, only the first episode of the show has hit the digital screens and fans already await its next episode. Episodes of The Book of Boba Fett will drop every Wednesday on the OTT platform and its season finale will be on February 9. There will be seven episodes in total, and they will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

A netizen took to Twitter and mentioned that the first episode of the show was 'everything' a Star Wars fan had been waiting for. They wrote, "The Book of Boba Fett is everything a Star Wars fan has been waiting since Return of the Jedi ever wanted. Episode one is out today and I highly recommend watching ASAP to avoid spoilers." Another Twitter user mentioned they 'loved' the first episode and were looking forward to the release of the next one.

Temuera Morrison is the lead star of the show, who takes on the role of the popular bounty hunter, Boba Fett. He will be seen in an all-new role as he takes over the criminal underworld of the galaxy. He is joined on-screen by Ming-Na Wen, who steps into the shoes of Fennec Shand. She is loyal to Fett and acts as his confidante as she aids him in establishing his rule on Tatooine. Jennifer Beals also plays a pivotal role in the show and takes on the role of the Rylothian Tail-Head, Twi'lek, who has an important role to play in Boba Fett's adventures.

According to the trailer released online, Fett will replace Jabba The Hutt and plans to be a ruler who does things differently than Jabba did. He plans to rule with respect and not fear and also approaches Jabba's former captains, with the aim of forming an alliance with them. With a whopping 10 Million views on YouTube, the trailer became the talk of the town after its release.

