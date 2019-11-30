Ex-contestant Of Malayalam Reality Show Alleges Sexual Assault In Moving Bus, Man Arrested

An ex-contestant of a popular Malayalam reality show alleged she was sexually assaulted by a man in a moving sleeper bus. The woman had gone live on Facebook after the alleged incident, when she tried to ask the man about his actions. The man has been arrested.

The 25-year-old celebrity, popular as a gender activist, was live on Facebook for 17 minutes in the bus from Kallada Travels that was on its way from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru. She had boarded the bus from Aluva, while the accused got in from Kollam. The incident took place around 2 am on November 28.

She is seen trying to question the man sleeping on the opposite berth of the sleeper bus. The woman alleged that he touched her inappropriately while she was asleep. When she woke up and ‘caught’ the man, she immediately went live on Facebook and streamed it.

The man tried to deny the allegation in the video. He also tried to hide his face as the woman recorded the video. The woman is also heard asking the employees of the bus to take the vehicle to the police station. Later, however, he said ‘sorry’ and asked her to not take the bus to the police station.

As per reports, the woman registered a complaint at the Kottakal police station. After the complaint, the accused was taken into custody. The police said the accused tried to deny the allegation by stating that he was only trying to close the curtains at the berth where the woman was sleeping.

Later, the celebrity also posted a photo of the accused and the receipt of the case filed against him. The accused is a 23-year-old whose name is Abdurahman Munawar Ali. She also posted another video expressing her gratitude for all the support she received.

Other popular case

Among other popular sexual assault case involving Malayalam celebrities is the abduction and sexual assault of an actor that had made headlines in 2017. Malayalam superstar Dileep is one of the accused in the case for allegedly plotting the incident. He was arrested, but he is currently out on bail since October 2017. The proceedings of the case are still underway.

