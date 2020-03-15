Coronavirus: No film, TV shoots for 2 weeks, associations announce, after celeb reactions

It seems the entertainment industry is set for a two-week break amid the coronavirus scare. After release dates were postponed and shooting of films were put on hold, an official announcement has been made to halt shooting from March 19-31. The leading associations of the entertainment industry came to the decision after a meeting on Sunday.

READ: Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' Shoot Suspended Amid Coronavirus Scare, Actor Tweets Message

As per an update on ANI, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, known by their abbreviations usually like IMPPA, FWICE and IFTDA, announced the decision.

The break is set to start on Thursday and go on for almost two weeks till March 31.

Film bodies,including Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association,Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors' Association,in a meeting today decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from 19 March to 31 March,in view of #CoronaVirus — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

READ: From Sooryavanshi's Release Date To Neha Dhupia, These Are The Top Newsmakers Of This Week

Celebs were unhappy

The decision was announced after several celebrities had expressed their unhappiness over the continuation of shoots. Sandhya Mridul had written how she was concerned about over 100-200 people working on the sets, and how they were not at liberty to even work from home.

While many take a call to stay home .. it concerns me that so many people are shooting on 100-200 strong sets .. closed sets..with hardly any precautions in place... exposed..some people can stay home & work but what off the cast crew on these sets? @CintaaOfficial — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) March 14, 2020

Tillotama Shome had used the hashtag #shouldShootsGoOn to share how there were deadlines for the episodes to be delivered on time and how she was ‘horrified’ to hear it.

"The channel guys are working out of homes and sending mails saying make sure episodes are delivered on time"- Word on the street. A film set is a huge hazard, so many people exposed who can become potential vectors. Horrified to hear this! @mybmc @MoHFW_INDIA #broadcasters — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) March 14, 2020

One had also tagged the film associations, questioning the reason for the shoots continuing.

For the unversed, the shooting of films like Jersey has been officially put on hold, while reports claim Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Brahmastra have also seen a similar situation.

READ: Coronavirus Scare: Calcutta HC, Subordinate Courts To Hear Only Urgent Matters

The release dates of Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been pushed ahead and IIFA Awards has also been postponed. Theatres and malls have been advised to remain closed in various parts of the country.

India has witnessed over 100 cases of coronavirus until now, with two deaths being reported. The central and state governments have been urging citizens to take precautions, like wearing masks, ensuring personal hygiene and avoiding large gatherings.

READ: ISIS Travel Advisory Warns Terrorists Off Coronavirus-hit Europe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.