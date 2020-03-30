Coronavirus: Woman who creates India's first testing kit lauded, Aditi, Raveena praise too

Like citizens across the world, Indians too are worried about the COVID-19 pandemic as it spreads in the country. Doctors, nurses and health workers have been giving it all their all as the nation tries to contain the outbreak with a lockdown, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One such warrior who is making headlines has been Minal Dakhave Bhosle, who created India’s first testing kit for coronavirus.

Netizens came out in praise of the virologist, not just for inventing the much-needed testing kit, but also the circumstances that surrounded her achievement. Bhosle was in the last stage of her pregnancy when she was working on the project and submitted the kit to the authorities a day after giving birth to a baby girl.

One user shared how the situation around the building of the testing kit was like a ‘sci fi movie’, but in this case, it was true. A netizen shared that the nation was grateful to the virologist. One wrote that she deserved to be made famous.

Here are the reactions:

Meet the Lady Behind first Made in India COVID-19 test kit Minal Dakhave Bhosale. She and her team developed the test kit in record time .



Make her Famous . 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jlJBVFRe12 — M ᴀ ɴ ᴀ s 😷 (@JajaborManas) March 28, 2020

Her story is like a sci-fi movie, but it’s true. She is Virologist Minal Dakhave Bhosale from Mylab' who made India’s first fully approved low cost test kit at a fraction of cost proposed by GOI.



She gave it to NIV just before she gave birth to her daughter - She’s my hero ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7bu3mK7wIu — COMRADE RED ☭ (@comradarjun) March 28, 2020

Entire Nation expresses its gratitude to you...

"Our kit gives the diagnosis in two and a half hours while the imported testing kits take six-seven hours," says virologist Minal Dakhave Bhosale, Mylab's research and development chief. Developed in a record time of 6 weeks.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5A4azJJmNp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

Even the celebrities were not far behind in hailing her. Member of Parliament Diya Kumari saluted her ‘indomitable spirit.’

Salute to the indomitable spirit of

Minal Dakhave Bhosale- the woman behind India's first testing kit.#NariShakti #SaturdayMotivation #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/oZBNpgxQtG — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) March 28, 2020

Aditi Rao Hydari termed her as a ‘real life hero’.

Raveena Tandon reacted in her usual style, using the hashtag ‘Proud Indian Women’ when she finds similar encouraging stories involving women.



Minal Dakhave Bhosle and her team of 10 created the coronavirus testing kit at the Mylab Discovery in Pune. The kit reduces the time taken to arrive at the result from 8 hours to 2.5 hours. More so, the kit costs Rs 1,200, less than 1/3rd of the Rs 4,500 the government has been spending on the tests till now.

