The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Woman Who Creates India's First Testing Kit Lauded; Aditi, Raveena Praise Too

Others

As India battles coronavirus, the woman who created India's first testing kit, Minal Dakhave Bhosle was lauded. Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon praised her.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Woman who creates India's first testing kit lauded, Aditi, Raveena praise too

Like citizens across the world, Indians too are worried about the COVID-19 pandemic as it spreads in the country. Doctors, nurses and health workers have been giving it all their all as the nation tries to contain the outbreak with a lockdown, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One such warrior who is making headlines has been Minal Dakhave Bhosle, who created India’s first testing kit for coronavirus.

READ: Woman Created India's First COVID-19 Testing Kit During Last Stage Of Pregnancy

READ: Coronavirus: Thai King Goes Into 'self-isolation' In Luxury Hotel With Harem Of 20 Women

Netizens came out in praise of the virologist, not just for inventing the much-needed testing kit, but also the circumstances that surrounded her achievement. Bhosle was in the last stage of her pregnancy when she was working on the project and submitted the kit to the authorities a day after giving birth to a baby girl.

One user shared how the situation around the building of the testing kit was like a ‘sci fi movie’, but in this case, it was true. A netizen shared that the nation was grateful to the virologist. One wrote that she deserved to be made famous.

Here are the reactions:

Even the celebrities were not far behind in hailing her.  Member of Parliament Diya Kumari saluted her ‘indomitable spirit.’ 

Aditi Rao Hydari termed her as a ‘real life hero’.

READ: Here's What Rahul Gandhi Said As He Wrote To PM Modi Offering Support Over The Coronavirus

Raveena Tandon reacted in her usual style, using the hashtag ‘Proud Indian Women’ when she finds similar encouraging stories involving women. 


Minal Dakhave Bhosle and her team of 10 created the coronavirus testing kit at the Mylab Discovery in Pune. The kit reduces the time taken to arrive at the result from 8 hours to 2.5 hours. More so, the kit costs Rs 1,200, less than 1/3rd of the Rs 4,500 the government has been spending on the tests till now.

READ: US Sees 518 New Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Home Ministry
TRANSPORTATION OF ALL GOODS ALLOWED
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI WRITES TO PM MODI
Dalgona Coffee
HOW TO MAKE DALGONA COFFEE
COVID-19
SHELTER FOR MIGRANTS IN UP
COVID-19
IVANKA'S MESSAGE