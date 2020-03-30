Coronavirus: Thai King Goes Into 'self-isolation' In Luxury Hotel With Harem Of 20 Women

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn isolated himself with an entourage at a luxury hotel in the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak, international media reported. The 67-year-old King reportedly booked the hotel in Bavaria with the permission from the local district council.

Including a harem of 20 women in his 'isolation', the monarch has reportedly booked the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl. The isolation news of the Thai King comes after Malaysia's royals placed themselves under isolation after seven staff members had tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

However, the move did not go down well with the people of Thailand who instantly made 'Why do we need a King' trend on Twitter. Thailand has already reported 1,388 positive cases, including 7 deaths. Vajiralongkorn took over the throne in 2016 following his father's demise.'

Coronavirus hitting Royals

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-parma became the first royal to have died due to coronavirus infection at the age of 86. She was also the cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI. Her brother, the Duke of Aranjuez, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon announced the death of his sister on Facebook on March 27 and “prayed for eternal rest”. Princess Teresa’s death came just weeks after King Felipe VI of Spain tested negative of the fatal COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip went into self-isolation in the Windsor Palace after their son Prince Charles tested positive for Coronavirus. On Sunday, fears mounted after a royal footman tested positive for the virus. He is the third person, after Prince Philips, British PM Boris Johnson to have tested positive after coming in contact with the Queen.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 33,976 lives worldwide as of March 29. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected 722,088 people.

