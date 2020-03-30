Here's What Rahul Gandhi Said As He Wrote To PM Modi Offering Support Over The Coronavirus

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighting the plight of the poor and called for steps other than total lockdown announced by some developed nations to tackle the Coronavirus, he took to Twitter to inform about the same.

Rahul Gandhi has been spelling doom over the Coronavirus since Feb 12, but this is the first time he's offered anything even remotely resembling constructive advice in the matter.

'I've also shared some of my concerns'

Rahul Gandhi said that in his letter to the Prime Minister, he offered PM "complete support in dealing with this extraordinary situation." The former Congress President added, "I’ve also shared some of my concerns about the ongoing lockdown. My letter is forwarded with this tweet."

Earlier today I wrote a letter to the PM on the Coronavirus crisis. While I’ve offered him my complete support in dealing with this extraordinary situation, I’ve also shared some of my concerns about the ongoing lockdown. My letter is forwarded with this tweet https://t.co/CjxLnFJTM5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2020

Gandhi in his letter said that the sudden lockout announced by the central government to combat novel coronavirus has created immense “panic” and “confusion”.

'This will result in a catastrophic loss of life'

"It is critical for us to understand that India's conditions are unique. We will be required to take different steps than other large countries who are following a total lockdown strategy," he said.

Gandhi said the number of poor people in India who are dependent on a daily income is too large to unilaterally shut down all economic activities in the wake of the pandemic. "The consequences of a complete economic shut down will disastrously amplify the death toll arising from COVID-19," he said.

"The sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion,” he said, adding factories, small industries and construction sites have closed, and tens of thousands of migrant labourers are undertaking an arduous journey to reach their home states. "It is important that we help such sections find shelter and provide them with money directly into their bank accounts to help them tide over the next few months," he said.

The Congress leader added that a complete lockdown will almost certainly lead to millions of unemployed youths rushing to their villages, thus increasing the risk of infecting their parents and the elderly population living in villages. "This will result in a catastrophic loss of life," he noted.

Gandhi called for a nuanced approach that takes the complex realities of our people into consideration. "Our priority must be to protect and isolate the elderly and vulnerable from the virus, and to clearly and strongly communicate to the young the dangers of proximity to older people,” he said.

Coronavirus cases tally in India crosses 1000

The total number of novel Coronavirus stands at 1,024 and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday, according to the latest official figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 6,90,000 and there have been over 33,034 coronavirus-related deaths as on Sunday. A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together."

(With PTI inputs)