Couple's Wedding Photoshoot In A Pool Of Mud Makes Twitterati Roll In The Aisles

Others

An Indian couple did a post-wedding photoshoot in the quirkiest place possible. They chose to get dirty and jump into a mud pool for their photoshoot.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
indian couple

Wedding photoshoots have become a common part of Indian weddings now. A couple in India proved that they can go any level to do something different from others. The couple decided to do their wedding shoot in a puddle of mud. As the couple shared their pictures on social media, people took to Twitter and laughed about the whole concept. 

Here are the pictures of the shoot:

Here are some tweets by people on the photoshoot:

While many were busy making jokes about the shoot, people are confused about whether the shoot was a pre-wedding shoot or a post-wedding one. Though the original tweet claims it to be a pre-wedding shoot. But the lady in the picture is noticed wearing sindoor. Thus, the muddy photoshoot was declared to be post-wedding photoshoot:

One of them went ahead and confirmed that it was indeed a post-wedding shoot. A picture of a Facebook post that said that it was a post-wedding shoot was circulated. The pictures were captioned with 'Mud Love'.  

Published:
COMMENT
