Couple's Wedding Photoshoot In A Pool Of Mud Makes Twitterati Roll In The Aisles

Wedding photoshoots have become a common part of Indian weddings now. A couple in India proved that they can go any level to do something different from others. The couple decided to do their wedding shoot in a puddle of mud. As the couple shared their pictures on social media, people took to Twitter and laughed about the whole concept.

Here are the pictures of the shoot:

Pre wedding shoots going vera level. pic.twitter.com/2ANCkElkMT — Burj கனல் (@5haiju) November 20, 2019

Here are some tweets by people on the photoshoot:

Going to tell my kids, these were your real mom and dad. — هارون (@DorkyMcDarkFace) November 21, 2019

Very "down to earth" couple. 😝 — Masuthivan™ (மசூதிவன்) (@Kumari_Nadu) November 21, 2019

Great

Nature lover

"Teri mitti mai mil jawa,gul ban kr mai khil jawa"😀 — Mohit khaterpal (@MohitKhaterpal) November 23, 2019

While many were busy making jokes about the shoot, people are confused about whether the shoot was a pre-wedding shoot or a post-wedding one. Though the original tweet claims it to be a pre-wedding shoot. But the lady in the picture is noticed wearing sindoor. Thus, the muddy photoshoot was declared to be post-wedding photoshoot:

Honeymoon shoot hai ye. Sindoor lagaya hai ladki ne — Neha S 🚩🚩 (@Neha_ns1) November 21, 2019

One of them went ahead and confirmed that it was indeed a post-wedding shoot. A picture of a Facebook post that said that it was a post-wedding shoot was circulated. The pictures were captioned with 'Mud Love'.

It's post wedding photography......🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oxSDfqmq33 — Hey, oven put me b/w (102 ± 2°c) (@itsDKhere) November 21, 2019

