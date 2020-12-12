Last Updated:

Danish Sait Proposes To Girlfriend Anya Rangaswami; Sister Kubbra Congratulates

Danish Sait took to his social media handle to announce that he proposed his long time girlfriend Anya Rangaswami and she said yes. See pictures —

Chetna Kapoor
Danish Sait

Danish Sait took to his social media handle to announce that he proposed his long time girlfriend Anya Rangaswami and she said yes. The stand-up comedian wrote, "Greetings to one and all, she said “AN YES” to me. Thanks for accepting to be a part of my life forever @anyarangaswami." [sic]

Sister and actor Kubbra Sait congratulated the couple and wrote that his brother is 'no longer single'. She wrote, "Ohhhhh boy!!!! My baby is all grown up and I can’t be happier than he is. Look at him smile. Yaaay!! My baby asked his baby out... HAWWWWHAAA!! @danishsait is no longer SINGLE. Welcome to the family @anyarangaswami I love you a wee bit more than Sait! Bwaahah! I said it!" [sic]

Vidya Balan, Rhea Kapoor, and many other celebrities congratulated Danish on the big news. Balan wrote, "Wow Congrats @anyarangaswami @danishsait !! God bless you both." Rhea said, "Whatttttt that’s awesome she’s topppp love her." [sic]

Anya Rangaswami is a graphic designer working independently in Mumbai. In her Twitter bio, Anya has described herself as," enjoying what I do, but often dreaming about reading and writing in a quiet house on the beach."

Danish Sait opens up about personal life, says his 'house felt like a WWE set growing up'

On the professional front, Danish was last seen in French Biryani and the actor-comedian has been gaining many praises for his performance in the movie. The movie is directed by Pannaga Bharana. It is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

 

 

