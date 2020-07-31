Danish Sait Opens Up About Personal Life, Says His 'house Felt Like A WWE Set Growing Up'

Amazon Prime Video’s French Biryani has been winning hearts ever since its release. The laughter riot is spread across the span of two days, that takes the audience through the streets and corners of Bengaluru like never before. The plot of the movie revolves around a Frenchman named Simon played by Sal Yusuf, who is taken around the entire city by autorickshaw driver Asgar played by Danish Sait in search of his lost suitcase. Recently, during an interview, Danish Sait opened up about his personal life and said that to him his childhood felt like growing up on a WWE set.

Also Read | Kubbra Sait Wishes 'wild Child' Danish Sait On His Birthday, Says 'I Lucked Out'

Danish Sait opens up about his personal life

It is a known fact that performing comedy or making people laugh can be very difficult in these adverse times. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Danish Sait spoke about the same. He said that adversity is not new for him. He grew up in a family who used to fight a lot and it felt like growing up on a WWE set.

Also Read | 'French Biryani' To 'Law': 5 South Indian Films That Are Up For Direct OTT Release

He had been trying to find comedy in small things, ever since his childhood. When he would leave home, he had to be funny in order to escape who he was in reality. Danish Sait said that according to him, the "escape philosophy" comes to him with humour and he is glad that it is something that he was conditioned as a child to do, as it is a blessing for him even today. It is not the first time when he has seen an opportunity in adversity.

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks Kannada Comedy 'French Biryani' A Day After Its Release

Ever since French Biryani's release, Danish Sait has been gaining many praises and a lot of acknowledgement for his performance in the movie. The very fresh humour and unexpected and untimely comedy scenes in the movie have given the audience great laughter. As the movie has now become a PAN-India movie, gaining positive responses from all over the country, it is a huge achievement for the Kannada films. The movie is directed by Pannaga Bharana. It is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

Also Read | French Biryani Review: The Odd-combination Of Ingredients Turns Out To Be Good In Taste

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.