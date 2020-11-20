Kubbra Sait's Brother Danish Fined For Not Wearing Mask In Bangalore

Battling the surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi on a war-footing, the AAP government on Thursday announced sweeping measures including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks and replying to this piece of news, Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait's brother and an actor Danish Sait revealed that he paid Rs. 500 fine in Bangalore for not wearing mask.

Danish stated that he was in the car with two passengers but masks were not on and was therefore fined. "We apologised and promised to wear masks," Danish wrote in the tweet.

I got fined 500 ₹ this morning in beautiful Bengaluru. I was in my car with 2 passengers - mask down 😭 Police uncle recognised me, fined us and said he’ll put extra fine if RCB don’t win next year 😀 We apologised, promised to wear masks and bring home a cup soon! https://t.co/obqz22q8S7 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) November 19, 2020

Danish has worked with the Bengaluru based team in the Indian Premier League as an anchor and mascot for the team, he also plays as Mr. Nags on the the team's Insider Show.

COVID-19: 1,849 new cases in Karnataka, 26 deaths

Karnataka registered 1,849 fresh cases of coronavirus and 26 related fatalities on November 19, taking the total infection count to 8.67 lakh and the toll to 11,604, the health department said. The day also saw 1,800 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,849 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 1,048 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 1,048, Tumakuru 103, Vijayapura 78, Mysuru, Hassan and Dakshina Kannada 54, Shivamogga 53, followed by others.

Danish Sait opens up about his mental health issues in a series of tweets



Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3.60 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 49,751 and Ballari 37,964. A total of over 98.59 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 1.18 lakh were tested on Thursday alone, and 25,101 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Kubbra Sait shares interesting news about gay penguin couple that stole eggs

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.