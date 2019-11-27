‘Chumma Kizhi’ From Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ Is Finally Out; Twitter Elated

The filmmakers of the much-anticipated film, Darbar recently dropped a new single from the movie. The song is titled Chumma Kizhi has been creating a lot of buzz and excitement amongst fans following the news of the song coming out. Chumma Kizhi has been finally released today. Check out the single here:
Chumma Kizhi is already trending across social media platforms with massive views and reactions. The song has been voiced by SP Balasubrahmanyam and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whereas the lyrics are penned by Vivek. Interestingly, Chumma Kizhi has been made available in Telugu and Hindi versions. Here is how the fans have reacted:
What an energy😍🔥— Praveen Raja (@prawin_rajaa) November 27, 2019
He’s just a 73 year old young boy #spbalasubrahmanyam #SPB #ChummaKizhi #DarbarFirstSingle #MaranaMass
#DarbarFirstSingle out trending all over just #Rajini things !#Rajnikanth The Boss #Anirudh mass musical hit..— Santy_ (@Santy_Crazy_) November 27, 2019
#armurugadoss #DhummuDhooli#ChummaKizhi pic.twitter.com/OgrhQX8QTl
It’s just wow wow wow wow 😎#ChummaKizhi - https://t.co/6SC2KIsGhf is gonna be a blast in theaters 😎— Darshan (@Darshan_Offl) November 27, 2019
Just can’t wait for #Darbar 🥳 🤘
Our RockStar @anirudhofficial is just amazing as always 😘🤗🤗 https://t.co/9WHVcc0Gjj
Thalaivar fans mood right now 🔥#ChummaKizhi 🤙— Arunan Official ❤ (@DhanushArunan) November 27, 2019
Vera Level 💥💯
Brother @Lyricist_Vivek You Just Nailed It 🔥
Dear @anirudhofficial You Near Failed US To Dance On Theater 😘
Thalaivaa @rajinikanth 🙏!!#DARBAR #DarbarThiruvizha#DarbarFirstSingleBlastToday pic.twitter.com/0vdZe1K6BM
Darbar is a mystery-adventure film which will see Rajinikanth in the lead role as he portrays the role of a police officer. Nayanthara will be paired opposite the actor. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar among others. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film is set to release on January 15, 2020.
