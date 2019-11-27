‘Chumma Kizhi’ From Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ Is Finally Out; Twitter Elated

The filmmakers of the much-anticipated film, Darbar recently dropped a new single from the movie. The song is titled Chumma Kizhi has been creating a lot of buzz and excitement amongst fans following the news of the song coming out. Chumma Kizhi has been finally released today. Check out the single here:

Darbar Chumma Kizhi song - Fans react

Chumma Kizhi is already trending across social media platforms with massive views and reactions. The song has been voiced by SP Balasubrahmanyam and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whereas the lyrics are penned by Vivek. Interestingly, Chumma Kizhi has been made available in Telugu and Hindi versions. Here is how the fans have reacted:

It’s just wow wow wow wow 😎#ChummaKizhi - https://t.co/6SC2KIsGhf is gonna be a blast in theaters 😎

Just can’t wait for #Darbar 🥳 🤘

Our RockStar @anirudhofficial is just amazing as always 😘🤗🤗 https://t.co/9WHVcc0Gjj — Darshan (@Darshan_Offl) November 27, 2019

Darbar - Film plot and cast

Darbar is a mystery-adventure film which will see Rajinikanth in the lead role as he portrays the role of a police officer. Nayanthara will be paired opposite the actor. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar among others. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film is set to release on January 15, 2020.

