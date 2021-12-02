Dave Draper Passes Away At 79, Arnold Schwarzenegger Pens Tribute To Bodybuilding ‘idol’

Dave Draper who was an American actor, author and legendary bodybuilder, recently passed away at the age of 79. His family informed his fans and well-wishers about his demise through a social media post.

Many celebrities including actor and bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger, took to social media and expressed their grief on losing Dave Draper.

Dave Draper's wife, Laree Draper recently took to her Facebook handle and informed all his fans that the rumours about Dave Draper's demise were actually true. She further confirmed the rumours and revealed that he passed away early in the morning. She also added that she was with him when he passed away and added that he was calm and peaceful and further added that his doctor told him that he was in good health.

On the other hand, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram post and penned a heartfelt tribute to Dave Draper and called him an inspiration. He even revealed that Dave was one of his idols and posted an unseen picture of them together. Arnold also recalled the time when he met Dave and added how his heart was as big as his pecs. Adding to it, he also revealed how he was a fantastic training partner who always pushed everyone around him in the gym to be better and was even an amazing writer and a great family man.

The caption read, "Dave Draper was an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, including me. He was one of my idols. In Austria, I kept his cover of Muscle Builder magazine on the wall above my bed for motivation, and when I saw him starring in “Don’t Make Waves”, I thought, “My dreams are possible.” When I got to America and finally met Dave, I learned his heart was as big as his pecs. He even hand-built my first furniture when I moved to Santa Monica, and let me tell you, he was talented. Can you imagine meeting your idol and becoming his training partner and traveling all over the world together? I was in heaven. He couldn’t have been more welcoming, and he was a fantastic training partner who always pushed everyone around him in the gym to be better. He was an amazing writer and a great family man. I will miss the Blond Bomber, but his memory will always be with me. My thoughts are with Laree and the whole family." (sic)

Dave Draper won the Mr Jersey title at the age of 21 and went on to earn several other awards and accolades in his career. He also became a part of a couple of movies and tv shows namely Lord Love a Duck, The Beverly Hillbillies, Don't Make Waves, The Monkees, Here Come the Brides and others. In the late 1970s, Draper suffered from alcoholism and later gained sobriety in 1983 post which he resumed his bodybuilding career.

