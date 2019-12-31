Asuran And Other Benchmark Performances Of 'Kolaveri Di' Singer Dhanush In Kollywood

Actor Dhanush, who is working predominantly in Tamil cinema, has proven his mettle every time he appeared on the silver screen. Apart from acting, he charmed the audience with his songwriting and singing skills too. His song Kolaveri Di was an instant hit in not only in the south but across the country. He bagged praises from the critics for his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa. The 36-year-old actor has worked across different genres. Here are some of his Kollywood films in which he delivered a jawdropping performance.

Vada Chennai

Tamil-language film Vada Chennai is an absolute gem unearthed from Kollywood. The Vetrimaaran directorial features Dhanush, Ameer Sultan, and Radha Ravi in the lead among others. Following a non-linear narrative, the story revolves around a young carrom player in North Chennai, who becomes a reluctant participant in a conflict between two gangsters. The crime-drama released in 2018 and gained a positive response from critics and was well-received by the audience. The film and the actors bagged many awards.

Asuran

Another film of the Vada Chennai actor-director duo blew the mind of the audience with its brilliance. The film is based on a novel Vekkai. Asuran, released on Dhanush's birthday that is October 3, 2019, also stars Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj in the lead. The action-drama is a treat for all the action lovers. Asuran received praises for its storyline, cinematography, soundtrack, and up-to-notch action sequences.

Mayakkam Enna

The National Award winner shared the screen space with Richa Gangopadhyay in K. Selvaraghavan's 2011 release Mayakkan Enna. The romance-drama explores multi-layered human relationships. Dhanush essays the character of a passionate photographer, and how the female lead Yamini inspires him to achieve his goal. The songs Kaathal en Kaathal and Voda Voda were instant hits from its music album.

On the work front, the Velaiilla Pattadhari actor recently wrapped up the shoot for Kartik Subbaraj's next directorial venture D 40. The female lead of D 40 will be played by Aishwarya Lekshmi. The filmmakers had announced that they had roped in James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film. James Cosmo is a popular actor from Games Of Thrones and Braveheart.

