Dhanush Completes Shoot Of 'D 40'; Calls It 'special' And 'quickest'

Dhanush, the Kollywood actor, has starred in over 25 films over a span of 15 years. The actor has been a recipient of National Film Awards multiple times. He has also won a National Award for a movie he produced, called Visaranai.

Read | Dhanush And Kalaippuli S Thanu To Co-produce Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169'?

Dhanush announces wrap up of 'D 40'

Dhanush was away in the United Kingdom for the shoot of his upcoming film, D 40. He took to his Twitter handle to announce that the shoot for the film is now complete. The actor claims that it is one of the quickest films he has done. He further added that the film is really a special one for him. The team returned to India after shooting in London and other parts of UK for 64 consecutive days.

That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky , sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 29, 2019

The movie has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Shashikant. While this is the first time director Karthik and actor Dhanush have collaborated, Dhanush wrote on his Twitter handle that it was a pleasure for him to work with the director. He called the filmmaker quirky, sensible, and a visionary. Producer Shashikant, too, while talking about the film with a media portal, revealed that this film was the longest schedule he had ever worked on.

Read | New Song Dumm Dumm From Rajinikanth Starrer Darbar Released In Three Different Languages

Although the movie is yet to be released, pictures of Dhanush’s look went viral a few days ago. He was seen wearing a handlebar moustache on the film set. The actor is rumoured to be playing the role of a gangster in the movie. The movie is likely to be an action thriller with gangster elements. D 40 feature Dhanush alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. In October, this year, the filmmakers had announced that they had roped in James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film. James Cosmo is a popular actor from Games Of Thrones and Braveheart.

Read | Pattas' Motion Poster Revealed; Dhanush As A Martial Arts Guru Leaves Fans Intrigued

Read | Rajinikanth And Raanjhana Fame Dhanush To Team Up For Their Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.