Dhanush And Kalaippuli S Thanu To Co-produce Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169'?

There are new rumours every day surrounding the Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Thalaiver 169 that is creating quite a buzz among the audiences. Now the new speculations are that the superstar's upcoming movie will be bankrolled by Dhanush and Kalaippuli S Thanu along with the Vels Film Productions. Dhanush wants to produce the movie under his banner Wunderbar Films. No confirmation on the same is given by the filmmaker or the actor yet. The movie is a much-awaited project of the superstar.

Thalaiver 169 to be bankrolled by Dhanush?

In an interview with leading daily, a source said that if everything goes well, this will be the last film of the superstar's illustrious acting career that spanned over five decades. According to reports, Rajinikanth will be focusing on politics full-time by the end of 2020. However, an official announcement by the superstar is yet to be out.

Meanwhile, several other directors, including Vetri Maaran, had approached and narrated stories to Rajinikanth. But its is still not known who will bag this prestigious film, which is likely to go on floors by April 2020. Also, there are rumours that Rajinikanth is expected to get a whopping Rs 100 crore as remuneration.

Also Read | Dhanush And Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie To Be Titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Thalaiver 169. The shooting is carried out at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth awaits the release of AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, which features Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Prateek Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the silver screens in January 2020. This movie marks the return of Rajinikanth as a cop after almost 25 years. The movie is produced by Lyca Productions, and the music is given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read | 'Pattas' Official Motion Poster Features Dhanush As 'Ilaya Super Star'

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Thalaiver 168' Casts Khushbu Sundar; Latter Posts Recent Update Of Shoot

Also Read | Rajinikanth And Raanjhana Fame Dhanush To Team Up For Their Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.